MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00013944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $73.07 million and $147,559.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.45 or 0.00285321 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000187 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,799,497 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

