Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $31.79 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.51 or 0.00007220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.90 or 0.08258035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00081133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00057604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,527.16 or 0.99862723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 317,960,167 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

