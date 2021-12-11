Minereum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,067.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $29,067.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,007,938 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

