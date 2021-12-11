Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,812.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $12,812.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00121566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00173921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,154,652,288 coins and its circulating supply is 4,949,442,721 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

