Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $35.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.24 or 0.00110766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 245,103 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

