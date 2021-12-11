Mister Car Wash’s (MCW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

MCW stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $76,493,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

