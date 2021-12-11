Mithril 24-Hour Volume Tops $20.67 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $61.74 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.00194598 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.