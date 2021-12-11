MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.26% of MiX Telematics worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.15 on Friday. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.90.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0647 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

