MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.78. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.