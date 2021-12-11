Modefi (MOD) Price Tops $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Modefi has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002163 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market cap of $15.06 million and $174,258.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00040430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,097,741 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

