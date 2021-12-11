Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $257.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.08.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,563,385. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

