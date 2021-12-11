MonaCoin (MONA) Price Hits $1.46 on Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $96.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001258 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

