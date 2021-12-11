Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $38,640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at about $2,618,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $69.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

