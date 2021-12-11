Monavale Market Capitalization Hits $10.43 Million (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Monavale has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Monavale has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $47,433.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $1,149.34 or 0.02375710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,012 coins and its circulating supply is 9,078 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

