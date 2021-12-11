Monero Classic (XMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,293.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $24,293.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.04 or 0.00403086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

