MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $946,813.73 and approximately $17,112.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00175264 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 240,640,644 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.