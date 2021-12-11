MONK Price Up 1% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a total market capitalization of $480,697.63 and $641.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014572 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020777 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.