Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,421 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,783. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 88.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 486,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 423.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth about $15,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. 235,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,929. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 0.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.