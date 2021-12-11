Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 7.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Moody’s worth $64,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.36.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.