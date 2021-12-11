Mooncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00316357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

