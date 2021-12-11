MoonTools (MOONS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,868.00

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One MoonTools coin can now be bought for about $26.15 or 0.00053864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $719,218.86 and approximately $2,868.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.97 or 0.08213449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,592.67 or 1.00079311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002784 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

