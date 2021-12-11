More Coin (MORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. More Coin has a market cap of $81,104.47 and approximately $24.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

