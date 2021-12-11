Moreno Evelyn V Acquires 582 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $240,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,375,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $2,056,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $204.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

