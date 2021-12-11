Moreno Evelyn V Sells 392 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,193,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $361.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $362.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.