Morgan Stanley Acquires 68,423 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of OneSpan worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in OneSpan by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $640.65 million, a P/E ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,198 shares of company stock worth $2,366,333 over the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

