Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.03% of Kura Sushi USA worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $654.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.