Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 100.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The Shyft Group worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,000. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $49.20 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

