Morgan Stanley Buys 15,413 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $71.25 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,057 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,419. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.