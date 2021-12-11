Morgan Stanley Buys 5,731 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of World Acceptance worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance stock opened at $232.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.12 and its 200-day moving average is $188.83. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.13 and a fifty-two week high of $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,450 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

