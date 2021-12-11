Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of MAG Silver worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after buying an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 277,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.52 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.