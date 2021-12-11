Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Hyliion worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,334,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HYLN. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Hyliion stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,621 shares of company stock worth $74,531 and sold 1,375,792 shares worth $10,859,092. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

