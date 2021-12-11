Morgan Stanley Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.98% of Teekay worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teekay by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

NYSE TK opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.17.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.