Morgan Stanley Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 72.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of UTL opened at $44.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.