Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.36% of JAKKS Pacific worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,941 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.67. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $236.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

JAKKS Pacific Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.