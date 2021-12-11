Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 23.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 62,403 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 16.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $481.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Independent Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.