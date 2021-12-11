Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 905,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $88,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

