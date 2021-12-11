Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,606 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $50,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $61.86 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

