Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Morgan Stanley worth $153,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after buying an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after buying an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

