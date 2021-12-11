Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.43 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

