Morgan Stanley Purchases 28,821 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $8,371,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $6,390,000.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.54% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $108,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

