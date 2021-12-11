Morgan Stanley Purchases 339,939 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Orion Energy Systems worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 157.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

