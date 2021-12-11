Morgan Stanley Purchases 49,280 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Koppers worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Koppers by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 189,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Koppers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.