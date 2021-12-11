Morgan Stanley Raises Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $25.34 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

