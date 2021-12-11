Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

LMRK stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

