Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of WideOpenWest worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.