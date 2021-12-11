Morgan Stanley Sells 18,663 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Resolute Forest Products worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 277,038 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $24,734,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,859,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 339,692 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $10,492,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter.

RFP has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

