Morgan Stanley Sells 8,294 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter.

MHI opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $13.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

