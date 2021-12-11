mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.25 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.