mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.25 Million

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $16.92 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004272 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040005 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

