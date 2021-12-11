mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.25 million and $501,460.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,092.44 or 0.99408363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.30 or 0.00773691 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

