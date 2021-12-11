mStable USD Reaches Market Cap of $41.13 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $372,975.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

